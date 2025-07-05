Rukminigaon, Supermarket flyovers to be named after ancient Kamrup King Bhagadatta

Guwahati, July 5: After months of anticipation, the long-awaited Rukminigaon flyover in Guwahati will finally be inaugurated on July 6 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The flyover is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters who face daily traffic snarls along this crucial stretch connecting Dispur and Six Mile.

The Chief Minister has stressed that the flyover, along with the one at Supermarket will carry historical significance too.

Talking to the press in Baksa on Saturday, Chief Minister Sarma said that both the flyovers in Supermarket and Rukminigaon will be named after King Bhagadatta of Kamrup — Bhagadatta I and Bhagadatta II, respectively.

"King Bhagadatta, the son of Narakasura, was the first king of ancient Kamrup. There has been a long-standing demand from the Kalita community to honour him. We hope this will remind everyone of our rich cultural heritage while serving the practical purpose of easing traffic," he said.

Stretching approximately 650 metres, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce congestion in some of the city’s busiest intersections, including the adjacent areas of Ganeshguri and Beltola, which are notorious for bottlenecks during peak hours.

Once operational, it is expected to streamline traffic flow, cut down travel time, and enhance overall vehicular movement in this growing urban hub.

Constructed in a record time of just nine months, the project, launched in 2024, is being hailed as a testament to rapid infrastructure development under the current administration.

However, the ambitious project has not been without its share of criticism. Environmentalists and local residents have voiced concerns over the loss of greenery, as several mature roadside trees were felled during the construction phase.

Many pointed out the absence of clear compensatory afforestation measures, warning of long-term implications for the area’s urban ecology.

Despite these concerns, the new flyover stands as a symbol of the city’s ongoing push toward modern urban mobility solutions.

The formal inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by senior government officials, local community leaders, and hundreds of residents, marking another milestone in Guwahati’s rapid urban transformation.