Rs 800 cr Maharaja Prithu Flyover opens in Guwahati; more flyovers on cards

Guwahati, Mar 10: Guwahati got the state’s longest flyover on Tuesday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating the Maharaja Prithu Flyover.

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 800 crore, the 4.5 km-long flyover has opened 4.2 km for public use, while two additional arms connecting Rajgarh and Uzan Bazar are still to be completed.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Sarma said the remaining work includes an arm over the Rajgarh railway line and another linking the Guwahati Club Rotary with Kamrup Academy and Uzanbazar.

“This project is a major step toward improving urban connectivity in Guwahati,” he said.

Before vehicular movement begins, residents will get a chance to experience the new structure on foot. The Chief Minister announced that certain sections of the flyover will remain open as a temporary walking zone for three days.

“I request the Guwahati Police and district administration to keep the flyover open as a walking zone so that people can enjoy the view and experience this infrastructure. Vehicular movement will begin from March 14,” he said.

According to the plan, the stretch from Chandmari to Noonmati and the section connecting Chandmari to the Guwahati Club rotary will remain accessible for pedestrians during this period. Meanwhile, the existing Chandmari flyover will continue to remain open for traffic.

‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’

Explaining the significance of the name, Sarma said the flyover was named after Maharaja Prithu as a tribute to Assam’s historical legacy.









An aerial view of the Maharaj Prithu flyover (Photo: @himantabiswa / X)

“Maharaja Prithu was not just a ruler but a symbol of resistance and courage. Naming this flyover after him is a tribute to Assam’s rich historical heritage,” he said.

Referring to the broader approach of balancing development with cultural legacy, the Chief Minister cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi,” meaning development alongside heritage.

“As we modernise our infrastructure, we must also honour the historical figures who shaped our identity,” he said.

CM counters tree concerns

The construction of the flyover had earlier drawn criticism from environmental activists over the felling of trees in the area. Responding to the concerns, Sarma said most of the trees removed during construction had been successfully transplanted.

“Out of the 70 trees that were uprooted during construction, 68 have been successfully transplanted and are growing well. I invite those who protested the tree felling to visit the Textile Institute campus and see how these trees are being cared for,” he said.

Metro next?

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to further expand Guwahati’s flyover network in the coming years. He said the government is considering creating additional rotaries and linking multiple flyovers to develop a seamless traffic corridor across central Guwahati.

“In the future, we aim to connect the Ulubari flyover with the Guwahati Club flyover through the Stadium flyover. This will also support the development of the Nehru Stadium area,” Sarma said, adding that the proposal is yet to receive formal approval.

Sarma also referred to other infrastructure projects underway across the state. The Cycle Factory flyover in Guwahati is expected to be completed before Bihu, while the Mission Chariali flyover in Tezpur is likely to be completed by July.

He said two flyovers have already been completed in Dibrugarh and construction of three more is currently in progress. In addition, the Maniram Dewan–Piyoli Baruah flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated on March 11.

Concluding his address, Sarma said the government’s next major focus in Guwahati will be tackling the persistent problem of urban flooding while continuing infrastructure expansion.

“Our next priority will be tackling flooding in the city. Once the ring road project is completed, we will also move toward implementing a metro system in Guwahati,” he said.