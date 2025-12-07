Rs 21-L runway equipment theft at LGBI Airport raises security alarm ahead of PM visit

Palasbari, Dec 7: As preparations intensify for the inauguration of the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on December 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a major theft of critical runway equipment has raised serious security concerns.

Several imported components meant for runway lighting were reportedly stolen from the airport premises, with the total value estimated to exceed Rs 21 lakh. According to a complaint lodged at Borjhar Police Station, thieves made away with cast-iron adaptors, base plates and other essential runway-lighting accessories between December 1 and December 4.

The FIR was filed by Bikash Sharma, assistant general manager of AMA Private Limited, the firm responsible for storing the materials near the Blue Dart cargo section inside the airport. The company has reportedly been operating from the location for nearly two years. Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

The theft has come at a sensitive time when construction work, finishing touches around the terminal, and connectivity improvements are being carried out at breakneck speed ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.