Rs 12-Cr worth of stolen items seized from three scrapyards in Birubari

Guwahati, May 19: Panbazar police have seized brass, bronze, and copper items worth approximately Rs 12 crore from three scrapyards in Birubari. The operation, which began at 4 pm on May 17 and concluded on May 18, lasted around three hours.

According to ADCP Sambhavi Mishra, the raid led to the recovery of 2,000 kg of copper items, 7,000 kg of brass items, 1,000 kg of mixed items, 2,500 kg of AC and vehicle parts, and two batteries—all valued at Rs 12 crore.

"A lot of dismantled vehicle parts have been found at these three locations. We can't give an exact number of stolen vehicles recovered, but the quantity suggests it’s substantial," said Mishra, on Monday.

The scrapyards, owned by Montu Ali—a resident of Hajo—came under police scrutiny after locals reported suspicious activities.

Residents noted that cars often arrived late at night to drop off items, accompanied by loud commotions, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Following the tip-off, the police conducted a thorough search and seized the stolen items.

Investigations revealed that the recovered materials were part of a theft operation, with the stolen goods reportedly sold in Delhi or other states.

Police sources also disclosed that Ali had purchased the Birubari property for Rs 8 crore five years ago.

Notably, Ali, who is currently absconding, is reported to own substantial land in Guwahati.

The Panbazar police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the stolen goods racket and identify any accomplices.