RPF modernises operations at Ghy Railway Station with new escort hall, CCTV room

Guwahati, April 21: Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Manoj Yadava, inaugurated the newly constructed escort mobilization hall and the upgraded CCTV surveillance room at the Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), along with a host of senior railway officials and RPF personnel.

During the event, Yadava highlighted the RPF’s commitment to adopting modern security practices and infrastructure that align with the growing needs of the Indian Railways and its passengers.

Shrivastava, on his part, emphasized the crucial role of technology and coordinated security efforts in elevating the standards of railway travel safety.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, this initiative represents a transformative step in strengthening the safety architecture of one of the busiest stations under the NFR’s jurisdiction.

The escort mobilization hall, now fully operational, is envisioned as a centralized coordination hub that will significantly enhance the deployment and mobilization of RPF escort personnel.

According to Sharma, with this dedicated facility, the RPF will be better equipped to manage escort duties with greater efficiency, precision, and rapid response in emergency scenarios.

Along with the facility is the newly-augmented CCTV surveillance, which, Sharma highlighted, has the latest state-of-the-art surveillance technology.

“The upgraded system provides comprehensive monitoring coverage of the entire station premises, enhancing the ability to detect and deter criminal activities, ensure real-time situational awareness, and ultimately safeguard the well-being of thousands of passengers who traverse through the Guwahati railway station every day,” Sharma said.

He added, “The inauguration of these two vital facilities marks a significant stride in the ongoing journey toward smarter, safer, and more responsive railway operations in the Northeast region.”

Sharma further adds that it not only underscores NFR’s proactive approach to safety and security but also reflects its continuous investment in infrastructure that empowers personnel, supports modern surveillance, and builds public trust in the nation's rail network.

- By Staff Reporter