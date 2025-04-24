Tech, training, & tougher security: Key takeaways from RPF DG’s NFR visit

Guwahati, April 24: Director General (DG) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Manoj Yadava, recently visited Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to inspect the security arrangements and review the ongoing upgradation of RPF infrastructure and functioning within the zone.

During the visit, the senior officer held a detailed inspection of the RPF infrastructure and reviewed the operational systems in place.

He chaired a crime review meeting at the newly inaugurated RPF conference hall, 'Manthan', at the NFR headquarters at Maligaon.

The meeting was also attended by Additional General Manager (AGM) of NFR VB Vishwakarma and IG (RPF) of NFR K Arul Jothi, along with other senior officials, where various aspects of railway security, crime prevention, passenger safety, and modernization of RPF operations were discussed.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening intelligence gathering, enhancing coordination with other law enforcement agencies, and leveraging technology for better surveillance and monitoring.

The DG inaugurated new four-wheelers and two-wheelers for RPF use to boost operational efficiency and ensure swift response during incidents. These vehicles have been deployed across key locations in the zone to aid in effective patrolling, rapid crime site access, and improved on-ground presence of RPF personnel.

Yadava also interacted with RPF personnel during the visit and appreciated their effort in maintaining safety and security across the rail-way network.

He encouraged the personnel to continue their work with commitment and professionalism, keeping in mind the crucial role they play in the security framework of Indian Railways.

As part of the visit, a 'Suraksha Sammelan' was organized at Rang Bhawan, Maligaon, where Yadava ad dressed a large gathering of RPF personnel.

He took note of the issues faced by the force and assured that the welfare and well-being of RPF personnel remain a top priority. Yadava also emphasized the importance of a motivated and well-supported force in delivering effective railway security and encouraged open dialogue to address their needs.

"The visit of the DG/RPF reflects the continued emphasis of Indian Railways on enhancing security standards and operational prepared-ness across all regions. Being a strategically sensitive zone of Indian Railways, NFR shares international borders with several neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar. This makes security management in the region both critical and complex. Against this backdrop, the inspection and review by the DG/RPF held special significance in ensuring the readiness of the RPF to meet the unique challenges posed by the region's geo-graphical and strategic context. The visit also served to reinforce the importance of continual upgradation of infrastructure, training, and vigilance to ensure the safety of passengers, railway property, and national interests in this region," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.