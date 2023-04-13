Rozgar Mela: 207 individuals receive appointment letters in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 13: Around 207 individuals in Guwahati received appointment letters for several central government posts on Thursday.

Over 71,000 appointment letters were practically distributed throughout the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the third phase of Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

While addressing the gathering at the event which took place at Rang Bhawan in Maligaon, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that the Prime Minister's goal is to make India an independent nation over the next 25 years.





Glad to attend the 4th #RozgarMela at Rang Bhawan, Guwahati. Today, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,506 newly inducted recruits in Govt depts.



On the occasion, ceremonially handed over appointment letters to selected candidates. pic.twitter.com/C1XSGVYXrK — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 13, 2023



