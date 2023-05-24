Royal Global University signs MoU with 30 Higher Educational Institutions and Colleges

May 24, 2023: The Assam Royal Global University on Tuesday signed 30 Memorandums of Understanding with different institutions from across the state focused on fulfilment of the varsity’s primary goal viz. offering education with a global outlook. The collaborations are executed with respect to the implementation of the National Educational Policy 2020 and fulfilling the University’s Social Responsibilities. The signing was held at the varsity campus where principals and senior faculties and authorities were present.



RGU currently has functional MoUs with reputed Universities/Institutions of India and abroad like Mendel University, Brno, Czech Republic; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati; Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai; National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER-G); National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA); Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST); Indian Institute of Management Indore; Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and a few more.

Initiated by Royal Global University, this collaboration aims to establish Research, Faculty and Student Exchange Program, Summer and Winter Internship, Projects, Joint Consultancy, Joint Training Programs, Effective implementation of National Education Policy 2020 also considering issues related to National Institute Rating Framework and UGC notifications on collaborative activities through planning and handling of academic programs and courses, organization of seminars, Joint Submission of Collaborative Projects, Financial Obligations, Intellectual Property Rights, workshops and conferences including the exchange of mutual experiences in teaching, research and industrial practices et al as agreed upon by both the parties. Some of the signatories are North Lakhimpur College, Darrang College, Dimoria College, Farketing College, JB College, Jorhat, Mangaldoi College, Pandu College, Sibasagar College, Tangla College, Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College, Sipajhar College, Saraighat College, B.H. College, G.C. College, Gauhati Commerce College, Jorhat Nakachari College, Ramanuj Gupta Degree College, Koliabor College, and Sibasagar Commerce College, B. Borooah College amongst others.

After signing of the MoU an interactive session on National Education Policy 2020, its salient features, different issues, and perspectives in effective implementation was conducted with eminent panellists, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) M.K. Chaudhuri, Advisor, Royal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) Ankur Ganguly, Dean (Academics), and Prof. (Dr.) Anuradha Devi, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Royal Global University. The discussion largely focussed on how both the collaborative institutions can leverage maximum out of this MoU as well as doubts raised by participants was answered.