Roundabout on flyover: Is Guwahati overengineering its traffic problem?

Guwahati, March 28: When the Maharaj Prithu flyover was inaugurated on March 10, it was projected as a landmark solution to Guwahati’s chronic traffic congestion.

Stretching over 4.5 km from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, the elevated corridor promised smoother connectivity and reduced travel time.

But barely weeks into its operation, a peculiar design feature of a large roundabout at the Chandmari junction has triggered widespread debate among engineers, commuters, and city residents alike.

Roundabout design under fire

At the heart of the criticism lies a fundamental question - can a city struggling with basic lane discipline effectively handle a roundabout suspended atop a busy flyover?

Urban planners and engineers argue that the concept itself may be flawed. Roundabouts, especially on elevated corridors, require precise traffic studies, disciplined driving, and carefully calibrated design.

According to senior consultant engineer J N Khataniar, the implementation at Chandmari appears to have overlooked these essentials.

“The rotary at the junction of the two flyovers is not properly designed. Its large diameter and poor planning have turned it into a major congestion point. Such structures need far more scientific consideration,” he said.









Aerial view of the Maharaj Prithu Flyover and roundabout at Chandmari (AT Image)





The new flyover intersects with an older 35-year-old Chandmari flyover which is an already critical artery built over railway lines.

Instead of separating traffic flows through grade-separated crossings, the two structures are merged at the same level, forcing vehicles from multiple directions into a single circular movement. The result, commuters say, is confusion and bottlenecks rather than relief.

Experts point out that traffic distribution was not adequately assessed. The older flyover continues to carry a heavier load, including buses and heavy vehicles, while restrictions apply to parts of the new corridor.

“When a less-utilised elevated road merges with a heavily used one, congestion is inevitable. This reflects a lack of proper traffic intensity study,” an engineering assessment noted.

Beyond planning concerns, structural and design issues have also been flagged. Variations in levels where the two flyovers meet have reportedly created uneven joints, making travel uncomfortable and potentially unsafe.

There are also concerns that load-bearing capacities of the older structure were not adequately factored in, leading to compromises in materials and design at the junction.

Commuters weigh in

For daily commuters, however, the experience is far less technical and far more immediate with traffic jams, confusion, and delays. Many say the roundabout feels counterintuitive, especially given how even ground-level roundabouts in the city struggle to function efficiently.









Vehicles navigate the newly constructed roundabout atop the Maharaj Prithu flyover in Chandmari, where congestion has become a daily concern (AT Image)





Rakesh Kalita, a commuter from Beltola, drew parallels with existing problem areas: “If you look at the Last Gate roundabout, it already becomes chaotic during peak hours. Vehicles cut lanes, and there’s hardly any discipline. Now imagine the same thing happening on a flyover, it just adds to the confusion.”

Similarly, Ankita Das, a resident of Hatigaon, pointed out that the issue is not new but has been replicated at a higher level.

“The Hatigaon roundabout itself causes long traffic snarls at peak hours. Instead of fixing those, we now have a roundabout on a flyover. It feels like the problem has just been shifted upward, not solved,” she said.

Officials defend project

Authorities, however, maintain that the situation is being managed and will improve over time.

A senior PWD official defended the project, stating, “The flyover has been constructed in a short time frame, which is an achievement. Some concerns, like the perceived steepness at the end, are more psychological than real. As for traffic, that falls under the traffic department’s domain.”

Traffic police, on their part, have acknowledged the current congestion but insist that measures are underway.

“An integrated traffic management system is planned for the roundabout. At present, 8–10 personnel are deployed in shifts to regulate movement manually. We are analysing traffic patterns to improve efficiency,” said DCP (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah.









Traffic builds up at the elevated roundabout junction, highlighting design and management challenges on the Maharaj Prithu flyover (AT Image)

Yet, the broader concern remains, whether Guwahati’s infrastructure development is keeping pace with its urban realities.

In short, the Maharaj Prithu flyover reflects both ambition and contradiction. It showcases the government’s push for rapid infrastructure development, but also exposes gaps in planning, coordination, and understanding of ground-level behaviour.

As Guwahati continues to grow, the question is no longer just about building more flyoversbut about building them right.