Roger Binny, Jay Shah to grace RR vs KKR match in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 19: As the city awaits another thrilling match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and Vice President Jay Shah are likely to visit Guwahati on Sunday.

According to sources, the duo is scheduled to land in the city ahead of the match on May 19.

Meanwhile, speculations are making the rounds that Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make his maiden visit to the land of ‘Goddess Kamakhya’ in Guwahati. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between RR and KKR is set to be held at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara on May 19.

Guwahati Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions in the city on Sunday to ensure the safety of the common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons on the road, and further to ensure free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, etc.



