Road Rage: 4 injured in attack at Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari

Guwahati, Jun 10: In a bizarre case of road rage incident in Guwahati, four people were seriously injured at Sankardev Path in Fatasil Ambari. The incident occurred on Wednesday when one person, identified as Sadhan Das, was attacked along with his wife, brother and brother-in-law when their car was unable to give way to another vehicle leading to a quarrel.

Sadhan was attacked with wooden planks leading to grevious injuries to his head and in currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His brother, identified as Tulon Das and his brother-in-law, Sanjay Das have also been hospitalised.

One person, identified as Ashok, has been picked up by the police in connection with the incident and three others identified as Biki Dey, Shambhu Dey and Raja Dey are currently on the run. A case has also been registered at Fatasil Ambari by Sadhan's family.