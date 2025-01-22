RITES engineering firm to study Six Mile flyover's structural issues

Guwahati, Jan 22: The PWD has roped in engineering consultancy firm RITES to study the flaws in the Six Mile flyover, which has been affected by frequent wear and tear. Cracks in the pile gaps and faults in the expansion gaps have forced the PWD to go for frequent repair of the flyover over the last few years. Traffic on the flyover is currently restricted for fresh repair works, triggering massive vehicle congestion in the area.

"There is no major issue as of now, but we are not taking any chances. That is why the load in the bridge is being reduced by restricting the traffic. Simultaneously, some repair work is being done and additional support is being provided," a PWD official said.

RITES has been asked to study the construction and find out if there is a problem in the structure or whether the problem is in the locale. "Only after the report from RITES, a decision would be taken to mend the problem.

There is no decision yet to dismantle it completely," he said. A Rs 5-crore repair work was undertaken in 2023, just 13 years after it was inaugurated. The project, executed by M/s Simplex Concrete and Piles (India) Limited, had initially suffered a cost escalation of Rs 10 crore.

"There had been several moderate-and-above quakes since the construction of the flyover. Impacts from the tremors cannot be ruled out," the official said. The original work of the 1.65-km flyover was awarded on October 3, 2005, at a tendered value of Rs 40.70 crore with the stipulation to complete the work within 18 months, i.e., before April 3, 2007.

The sub-soil investigation, which was carried out by the department during September-October 2005, was not accepted by the consultant, who requested the department to re-investigate the sub-soil.

However, fresh sub-soil investigation (February 2006) indicated variation in the quantity of work to be executed, which enhanced the estimated cost. The tender was revised from Rs 40.70 crore to Rs 58.54 crore. The work was completed (May 2010) at an expenditure of Rs 56.38 crore.

"The soil studies will also have to be done deep. When the study was done initially, it was only up to a certain level. We may have to study the soil more," the official added.





By-

Staff Reporter