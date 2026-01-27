‘Rise above such politics’: Gaurav Gogoi defends Rahul Gandhi amid gamusa row

Guwahati, Jan 27: Assam Congress, on Tuesday, strongly pushed back against the BJP over the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi and the alleged “disrespect” of the Northeast’s cultural symbols.

Congress MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP’s IT Cell of selectively targeting Gandhi over photographs from the Republic Day “at-home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, describing it as a politically motivated attempt to manufacture a controversy where none existed.

“On Monday, the BJP IT Cell raised questions over a few photographs from the Rashtrapati Bhavan reception. When Congress leaders pointed out that the same questions would also apply to Rajnath Singh, the BJP fell silent. We should rise above such politics,” Gogoi said.

The Jorhat MP further said attempts to project the issue as an insult to the Northeast were misleading.

“When it comes to the Northeast, one should assess the track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Whenever there have been serious issues in the region, be it the Manipur conflict or other crises, Rahul Gandhi has been seen among the people of the Northeast. That cannot be said about the Prime Minister,” he added.

The controversy erupted after the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of “disrespecting the culture and people of the Northeast” by allegedly not wearing a traditional gamusa at the Republic Day home reception, despite President Droupadi Murmu’s request.

BJP leaders claimed that everyone present at the event including the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign dignitaries had worn the traditional attire.

Responding to the allegations, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rejected the BJP’s claims, asserting that Rahul Gandhi had indeed worn the gamusa and folded it respectfully while eating.

“He wore the gamusa. When it was time to eat, he folded it and kept it aside. The BJP is unnecessarily making an issue out of this,” Kharge said.

Kharge also accused the ruling party of deliberately insulting the Opposition and undermining constitutional positions.

“They made two Opposition leaders sit in the third row during the Republic Day parade. We were made to wait in line along with state ministers to meet the President. This is a purposeful attempt to insult the Opposition, the Congress, and the Constitution,” he said.

Expressing personal anguish, Kharge added, “I am the senior-most leader. How can they make me sit in the third row alongside state ministers? This is not just an insult to me, but to the constitutional office I hold.”

Gaurav Gogoi echoed these concerns, specifically targeting the Centre over the seating Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Kharge during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Calling it a breach of protocol, Gogoi said, “The protocol to be followed towards the Leader of Opposition during the Republic Day event was clearly not followed. This has happened repeatedly. Only Prime Minister Modi can answer why he disregards the respectable constitutional position of the LoP while calling Parliament a temple of democracy.”

The BJP, however, has stood firm on its criticism.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi’s conduct, stating that it reflected insensitivity towards the Northeast.

In a post on microblogging website, Sarma said Rahul Gandhi’s alleged refusal to wear the traditional patka was “deeply insensitive and insulting” and demanded an unconditional apology to the people of the region.

“From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the patka with respect and pride. Mr. Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East,” Sarma wrote.

The Congress, however, dismissed the charge, alleging that the BJP was using cultural symbolism as a political tool ahead of upcoming elections.

Kharge said, “They are not trying to protect the dignity of the Northeast. They are only trying to insult the Congress and divert attention from real issues.”

With inputs from PTI