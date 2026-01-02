Ripun Bora slams pre-poll cash schemes, outlines Congress alliance strategy

Guwahati, Jan 2: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, accusing it of attempting to “buy votes” through cash assistance schemes for women ahead of elections.

Taking aim at the ruling dispensation, Bora alleged misuse of state resources in the run-up to elections.

“Just because the government has power and money does not mean it should spend public funds indiscriminately before elections,” he said, referring to recent cash assistance announcements for women.

Criticising schemes that provide one-time or short-term financial assistance, Bora said such measures do not amount to genuine empowerment.

“Women do not become empowered by Rs 8,000 or Rs 1,250. This is nothing but a vote-purchase tendency, because these amounts are being distributed just before elections,” he alleged.

“Giving Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 has very little value today. It is like pacifying a child with a chocolate. Such minimal amounts do not help a graduate or a postgraduate woman build a future", Bora said.

He further alleged that by announcing cash transfers of Rs 8,000 to women, the Chief Minister had misused government funds. “Before elections, distributing money to women in this manner is a clear attempt to buy votes,” Bora said.

Outlining the Congress party’s alternative vision, Bora said that if Congress comes to power, it would focus on long-term, sustainable measures rather than temporary relief.

“When Congress forms the government, we will not continue schemes that offer short-lived benefits. Instead, we will introduce policies that genuinely empower women in the long run,” he said.

Bora also announced that existing schemes such as Orunodoi and Mahila Udyamita may be discontinued under a Congress government.

According to him, the party intends to replace such programmes with initiatives that generate stable income opportunities, employment and structural support for women, rather than one-off cash payments.

Bora also outlined the Congress party’s position on alliance politics and seat-sharing for the 126-member Assembly.

Addressing reporters, he said that if an alliance is to be forged, Congress would have to part with seats for its allies.

“If there is an alliance, seats will definitely have to be given. Out of 126 Assembly constituencies, some have already been left open for discussion, which is a good sign. Talks are ongoing. Our potential allies will indicate the seats they want, and thereafter Congress will assess which seats it can contest and which it can leave. A final decision will be taken based on mutual understanding,” he said.

Bora termed it a “correct and strategic decision” for Congress to keep claim over around 100 of the 126 seats, adding that only those constituencies where the prospects are finely balanced would be left for allies.

He indicated that seats with a clear possibility of either victory or defeat could be discussed with alliance partners.