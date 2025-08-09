Rickshaw puller lynched in Panbazar, seven arrested, CID joins probe

Guwahati, Aug 9: A tragic incident of mob violence rocked Guwahati’s Panbazar area on Friday when a rickshaw puller, identified as Tilak Das, was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals and later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred near the BSNL office in Panbazar at around 9:30 am. According to police sources, Das and another man, painter Dipankar Hazarika, were attacked by a mob who allegedly suspected them of involvement in recent petty thefts at nearby food stalls. Both men sustained severe injuries, and Das was reportedly beaten mercilessly before being left in a drain.

Upon receiving information, a team from Panbazar Police Station rushed to the scene and found the two men in critical condition. They were immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Das was declared dead. Hazarika remains under treatment.

A senior police officer said, “A police team responded promptly and found two individuals injured. Unfortunately, one of them, Tilak Das, could not survive.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Amitabh Basumatary, confirmed that seven people have been arrested in connection with the assault and assured that the remaining accused would also be apprehended soon.

“Police will take strict action against those involved in this heinous act,” he said.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has visited the site and launched a detailed probe into the case. Authorities have filed charges against the accused and are investigating whether the attack was premeditated or triggered by immediate suspicion.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, raising concerns over rising cases of mob justice in the city. Police have urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to report any suspicions directly to law enforcement agencies.