Residents’ outcry grows as Silsako digging chokes neighbourhoods

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: The ongoing excavation and large-scale earth-moving activities around the Silsako water body have triggered serious concern among residents of the surrounding localities.

Local residents said while development and urban flood-management projects are essential for a fast-growing city like Guwahati, such initiatives must not compromise public health, safety or the overall quality of life of citizens.

The apparent lack of coordination among the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), traffic authorities and environmental monitoring agencies reflects poor planning and weak on-ground supervision, the residents stated.

“Continuous digging and the movement of soil have generated enormous amounts of dust, which hangs persistently in the air. Residents, particularly children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, are facing increasing health problems such as coughing, allergies, aggravated asthma and eye irritation. Despite repeated complaints, effective dust-control measures such as regular water sprinkling, proper covering of excavated soil or regulated work hours are largely absent,” the residents said.

“Equally alarming is the reckless movement of heavy dumper trucks transporting soil and debris. These vehicles often ply through residential roads at high speeds, with little regard for pedestrian safety or traffic norms. The situation is worsened by unruly driving behaviour and the absence of traffic supervision, turning daily commutes into a constant risk for schoolchildren, senior citizens and office-goers,” a resident said.

Adding to the chaos is the unauthorised parking of super sucker trucks and other heavy machinery along narrow roads.

“These vehicles obstruct visibility, choke traffic flow, and have made already congested roads extremely unsafe, especially during peak hours. Emergency vehicles face difficulty navigating these stretches, posing a grave risk during medical or fire emergencies,” another resident said.

By

Staff Reporter