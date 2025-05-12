Relocation of Lakshminath Bezbaruah’s statue for GNB Flyover work stir public sentiment

Guwahati, May 12: The statue of Lakshminath Bezbaruah — the revered Assamese literary stalwart and author of the state anthem — has been temporarily relocated from the Guwahati Club roundabout to facilitate construction of the GNB flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati.

Authorities moved the statue to the premises of the Rotary Club on the night of May 11. While the relocation was carried out without much fanfare, it has stirred concern among citizens and cultural observers who are now questioning whether the statue will return to its original location once the project is completed.

The statue was originally unveiled in 2015 by then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in the presence of cabinet minister Ajanta Neog.

Its central location had come to symbolise Assam’s literary pride. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently assured that the statue would not be permanently moved — yet the sudden shift has raised doubts among the public.

The development has prompted renewed interest in the life and legacy of Lakshminath Bezbaruah, often hailed as the “Sahityarathi” (Charioteer of Literature) and the father of the Assamese short story.

Born in 1864 on a sandbank of the Brahmaputra near Ahatguri, Bezbaruah was a towering figure of the Jonaki Era, a period that marked the romantic awakening in Assamese literature.

His works — spanning satire, drama, fiction, essays, and poetry — played a key role in modernising and shaping Assamese identity.

His sharp wit found a recurring voice in the fictional character Kripabor Barbaruah, earning him the title Roxoraj or "King of Humour" from the Asam Sahitya Sabha in 1931.

Bezbaruah’s O Mur Apunar Dekh, first published in 1909 in the magazine Banhi and later set to music by Kamala Prasad Agarwala, went on to become Assam’s state anthem — a song still sung with pride and emotion across the state.

The author, who passed away in 1938 in Dibrugarh, continues to inspire generations of readers and writers. His contribution to Assamese literature — including historical plays like Chakradhwaj Singha and Joymoti Konwari, and the folk tale compilation Xadhukotha — remains foundational to the region’s cultural fabric.

As construction of the GNB flyover continues, cultural organisations and citizens alike are urging the authorities to ensure the statue is restored to its original spot once the work is complete.

For many, it’s not just a question of placement, but of preserving respect for a literary icon whose words helped shape modern Assam.