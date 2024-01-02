Religious walk from Guwahati to Ayodhya: Meet Dimple and Darshing

Guwahati, January 2, The most awaiting moment for every Indian's is the inauguration of the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Every Indian is now awaiting the moment. Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Monday the rituals at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start from January 14 and it will take place before three idols.

Amid the inauguration happiness, two devotees from Guwahati has grabbed attention. Dimpal Deka and Darshing Mushahary has started their religious walk to Ram Mandir from guwahati. Both the ram devotees are heading towards Ayodhya.

As per information, both of them works for a hotel and is being engaged as a housekeeper.They will walk till Ayodhya chanting Jay Shree Ram. They have planned to reach Ayodhya by 22nd January. The distance between Guwahati to Ram Mandir is 1199 kms