Regional meet of Navadoya Vidyalaya Samiti held at Rangiya

Guwahati, April 23: The first Regional Alumni Meet under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Shillong Region, was organized at JNV Kamrup, Rangiya on Saturday, with an aim to urge the alumni of different JNVs of Northeast to support their Alma Maters in overall growth and development.

NVS (Shillong Region) deputy commissioner KV Suresh delivered the inaugural speech, where he emphasized the significance of the alumni's support in the growth of JNVs. He requested the alumni to lend a helping hand to their respective schools, which would contribute to the students' overall development.

Assistant commissioner of NVS (Headquarters, Noida) Kirti Panwar also addressed the gathering and briefed them about the recently launched NVS Alumni Portal. She requested the alumni to provide assistance to the students of JNVs and help in building a robust alumni network for the benefit of students.

Commissioner of panchayat and rural development department of Assam government Bikram Kairi, an alumnus of JNV Nagaon, also spoke on the occasion. He called for solidarity from the alumni of the Northeast region to make strategies for contributions towards the development of JNVs. His words resonated with the audience, who were inspired to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the students.

The event was graced by the presence of JNV Kamrup principal MG Arvindakshan, who welcomed the dignitaries, and PGT English teacher Debika Dutta who offered the vote of thanks.

The alumni meet was a great success, with many alumni expressing their willingness to contribute to their Alma Maters in various ways, including mentoring, career counseling, and financial support.

Overall, the event proved to be an excellent platform for the alumni of different JNVs of Northeast to come together and renew their commitment to their schools. It is hoped that this meet will be the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the alumni and the JNVs of the region.