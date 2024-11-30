Rebel with a spray can: How graffiti is painting a picture of protest & change

Guwahati, Nov 30: Art has long been more than just a form of self-expression - it has served as a powerful tool for social change, becoming a voice of dissent. In Assam, a region steeped in both rich cultural traditions and political upheals, graffiti and street art have emerged as poignant forms of protest against social and environmental issues.



Graffiti, often dismissed as vandalism or a menace, is now being embraced as a medium of protest, with local artists using it to address pressing issues such as deforestation, government policies, and the alleged exploitation of natural resources.

One such local artist is Marshall Baruah, whose bold graffiti artworks have sparked heated conversations and drawn attention to significant environmental concerns.

Baruah recently gained national attention for his artwork opposing the proposed oil exploration at the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat, a project threatening the habitat of the endangered gibbons.

Graffiti art on Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary issue at Ganeshguri Flyover by Marshall Baruah

His striking visuals on walls and flyovers in Guwahati and Upper Assam raised public awareness about the issue, which eventually led to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) deferring approval for the exploration.

"I don’t know to what extent my artworks contributed to the deferment, but I am satisfied that people became aware of the issue after noticing my works," Baruah told the The Assam Tribune.

"For some, even the terms ‘Gibbon’ and ‘Vedanta’ were new. Art has the ability to make people think, to inspire them to look beyond the surface,” he explained. The slogan, according to Baruah, was not an incitement to violence but a reflection of the frustration felt by many citizens regarding issues such as unemployment, tree felling, and government policies.

“Art shouldn't just be for beautification; it should reflect social realities. If we focus only on beautifying the city, we risk diverting attention from critical issues," asserts the young artist. Of all things, Baruah’s arrest highlights the growing tension between artistic expression and government authority.



AT Photo: Artwork by Marshall Baruah against tree felling for Bharalumukh flyover

Artists vs. authority

In Assam, and across India, the line between art as tool of protest and art deemed "subversive" has become increasingly blurred. Neelim Mahanta, another prominent graffiti artist, echoes these sentiments, calling for more open dialogue around protest art.

“Art should be welcomed as a form of protest. Instead of imposing laws against it, the government should encourage healthy discussions on the issues that artists are highlighting," said Mahanta, who himself was arrested in 2022 for allegedly defacing a mural in Arunachal Pradesh that depicted a mega dam project.

For artists like Mahanta and Baruah, the act of creating graffiti is not simply an artistic endeavour; it is a form of resistance, a way to communicate dissatisfaction with the government’s actions. "We express our dissent through visual images instead of words," said Bhejal, a local graffiti artist known for his artwork highlighting environmental issues.

The artwork done by Neelim Mahanta in Arunachal Pradesh for anti-dam protest/X

His works, which focus on the destruction of nature, aim to create awareness about pressing ecological concerns such as tree felling and the poor state of public infrastructure, like the wall vegetation issue in Guwahati's Jalukbari flyover.

Despite the risks associated with protest art, these artists remain undeterred. "Art has immense power," said Bhejal, reflecting on the crackdown on dissenting voices in the region. "I was banned from creating artwork on National Highways for a year, and I know that I could have been arrested had I been in Guwahati during certain protests. But I don't let such restrictions stop me. Art is my voice,” he said.

The politics of protest art

The controversial nature of protest art in Assam is also recognised by law enforcement officials. "Art connects with people in a way that no other medium can. Politicians use it to rally support, but when the same tools are used by their opponents, they feel threatened," a senior police official told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

“The line between art for a cause and controversy is often thin, and it largely depends on how the message is presented,” he said.

Artwork by Bhejal at Jalukbari flyover

The tension between artistic freedom and political authority in Assam is not unique to the state; it reflects a broader trend across India, where protest art has become a contentious issue.

In Assam, where the state has long grappled with issues such as ethnic strife, environmental degradation, and political unrest, art has become a voice of dissent—a powerful, non-violent means of calling for accountability and justice.

As the region continues to face political and social challenges, the rise of graffiti and street art as tools for activism marks an exciting chapter in the state’s artistic and political landscape, one where art is not just seen, but heard.