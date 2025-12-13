Rampant timber smuggling in Rani Forest Range sparks concern over corruption

Amingaon, Dec 13: Timber smugglers are having a free run in areas under the Rani Forest Range. A section of local residents alleged that sawn timber is being transported to various destinations right under the nose of the Rani Forest Range Office.

Around ten trucks are said to ferry smuggled timber through multiple routes, taking advantage of inadequate protection and conservation measures.

Sources familiar with the illegal operations claimed that a well-organized syndicate, allegedly in collusion with certain pliant forest personnel, has been carrying out the smuggling with impunity. The timber is mostly transported at night and stocked at different locations.

Dinesh Das, who has long been campaigning against anti-forest activities, alleged, “Behind the smuggling activities, there is a nexus involving a section of corrupt forest personnel. Timber-laden vehicles cannot move without clandestine understanding between them.”

He further claimed that the smuggled timber is supplied to places such as Palashbari, Barpeta and Guwahati.

Locals have questioned how timber can be smuggled to Palashbari despite the presence of the Forest Range Office there. Sources also alleged that part of the smuggled consignment is ferried from Palashbari to other locations across the Brahmaputra.

Criticizing the silence of environmentalists and activists, Das, who is also the secretary of the Sangrami Krisak Sramik Sangha, remarked, “Any attempt to fell trees in Guwahati draws huge protest, but people remain tight-lipped on rampant timber smuggling outside the city.”

He added that although Rani and Gorbhanga forests lie on the city’s periphery, they are treated as though they are miles away.

Once a prime habitat of wild elephants, the forest has allegedly lost its carrying capacity due to depletion of food sources, leading to repeated elephant movement into human settlements. Notably, a herd that was driven away a few months ago has resurfaced around 20 km from Rani forest, causing panic among residents.

Referring to the recent electrocution death of a wild elephant at Kanupur, locals said the animals no longer feel safe within the forest and are compelled to move into inhabited areas in search of food.

Assam Gaurav awardee Dharani Dhar Boro said that officials entrusted with protecting forests must commit themselves to safeguarding the future of both forests and communities.

“The wellbeing of forests and animals is key to the future of our planet and humanity,” he said, stressing the importance of awareness among people and students to make departmental efforts effective.

Calling for urgent conservation, noted environmentalist Laxman Teron emphasized the need for better coordination between forest-dependent communities and the Forest Department to curb timber smuggling.

“The thick forest is thinning before our eyes. This does not bode well for biodiversity or for humans,” Teron lamented.

Debojit Napha, assistant finance secretary of ARSU, said the ongoing destruction must be halted before further damage occurs. “It is high time we allow the forest to regenerate,” he added.