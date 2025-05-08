Raj Bhavan & IIT Guwahati sign MoA for digital transformation

Guwahati, May 8: Raj Bhavan, Assam, and IIT, Guwahati, signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a function held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam, Meenakshi Sundaram, and Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, signed the agreement to forge a partnership for transforming the functioning of Raj Bhavan, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

It is the first project of its kind in the country wherein the digital transformation of the functioning of the Raj Bhavan is being undertaken.

As a part of the MoA, IIT Guwahati will become a knowledge partner-cum-consultant and resource support agency to develop the Gyan Kalyan Project.

"Taking a step forward in Digital India and the emerging system of e-governance, the Gyan Kalyan Project is proposed to act as an enabler towards the digital transformation of the functioning of Raj Bhavan and promote efficiency in public service delivery. The project will incorporate the latest digital and information technology tools following 360-degree engagement (public grievances, green security guidelines and data protection measures)," a statement said.

This project also aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Raj Bhavan's operations to support the Governor. This also includes a wide range of constitutional responsibilities, namely legislative, executive, and judicial functions; statutory functions; ad-hoc functions; discretionary functions; etc.

The Gyan Kalyan Project will utilise IIT Guwahati's expertise to develop a digital governance framework for Raj Bhavan, comprising the Chancellor's Portal, Governor's Office Portal, Departments and Institutions, visits of the Governor, public engagement (public grievances, petitions and memoranda from public), and matters related to the sixth schedule areas, initiatives of the Governor etc. The statement added.