Raijor Dal youth wing alleges 'outsider harassment' for local entrepreneur's suicide

Guwahati, June 26: The Jatiya Yuva Vahini, youth wing of the Raijor Dal, on Thursday, accused a group of non-Assamese businessmen of driving a young local entrepreneur, Paban Hazarika, to suicide.

The organisation alleged that the government has failed to protect indigenous entrepreneurs from financial harassment and intimidation.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, youth wing spokesperson Ankuman Bordoloi said, “Despite repeated promises of protecting indigenous people, the government has failed to take strict action against the non-indigenous traders involved. We have lost a highly talented youth of Assam.”

Hazarika, believed to be in his early 30s, allegedly left behind a suicide note naming three individuals—Ankit Kumar, Niloy, and Vikas Sisodia—in connection with a financial dispute involving Rs 60 lakh. So far, police have detained only one of the three.

“What sort of preliminary investigation is this, where not all the accused have even been detained?” Bordoloi asked, criticising the slow pace of the probe.

The youth wing further claimed that two of the accused are allegedly being shielded despite being named in the victim’s suicide note and by his family.

“In whose interest are these non-indigenous businessmen being protected? If the government cannot ensure the safety of indigenous people, then is it only here to protect the interests of its own circle?” Bordoloi said.

The organisation also criticised the state’s business landscape under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, alleging that many coaching institutes are now owned or operated by “outsiders”, leaving little room for local entrepreneurs to thrive.

Demanding the immediate arrest of all three accused, the Jatiya Yuva Vahini claimed that Hazarika was mentally harassed and driven to take the extreme step.

“If the government and police fail to take decisive steps, we will be compelled to take to the streets against businessmen from outside the state who continue to harass Assamese youth,” warned Bordoloi.

At the time of writing the report, there has been no official response yet from the police regarding the status of the investigation into Hazarika’s death.