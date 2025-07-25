Raijor Dal flags Rs 8.84 cr scam in Assam PWD over 'Jhumoir Binandini' event

Guwahati, July 25: New allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced in Assam’s Public Works Department (PWD), this time linked to the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ cultural event held on February 24. Raijor Dol general secretary Russel Hussain on Friday accused the department, operating under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s jurisdiction, of bypassing the tender process and handing out contracts worth crores to close associates of the CM.

“This is not an isolated case. The PWD under both the current CM and during his tenure as the former PWD Minister has functioned like a milch cow,” Hussain said during a press briefing.

“Projects worth crores are first executed through verbal orders, and only afterward is the tender process backfilled to appear legitimate", he added.

Hussain cited specific figures and names to back his allegations. A contract worth Rs 8.84 crore for the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event was awarded without tender to ACME Event and Expo, a firm owned by Bhupinder Pal Singh, who had also managed the Rs 12.84 crore 2023 Bihu Guinness Record event, again, without a formal bidding process.

The details of the recent allocation include:

Rs 97.38 lakh for aluminum goods rental (single day)

Rs 52.16 lakh for grass carpet installation

Rs 21.90 lakh for banner and poster printing

Rs 57.14 lakh for temporary toilets

Rs 15.73 lakh for red carpet rental

Rs 8.45 lakh for green netting over a pond

Rs 7.71 lakh for a temporary 25x25 ft stage

Additionally, repair work for Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, amounting to Rs 1.28 crore, was awarded to Kamaljeet Singh, brother of Bhupinder Pal Singh, without a valid bidding process.

Hussain further pointed to the systemic issue.

“According to procurement norms, at least three bids are required, from which the lowest (L1) is selected. But in all these cases, only one firm is allowed to apply, or others are discouraged outright. The contract for the AMCH pandal, for instance, was formally approved only after the work was already completed.”

Referring to the recent suicide of a PWD engineer, Hussain alleged that mounting pressure and irregularities within the department may have driven the official to take his own life.

He concluded, “From flyovers to festival events, this administration’s preferred firms are reaping undue benefits at the cost of taxpayers. We have documented evidence and will demand an independent inquiry into the matter.”