Rahendra Nath Brahma receives Pratima Barua Award

Guwahati, Dec 27: On the death anniversary of the legendary Goalparia Lokageet singer, the folk culture exponent from Kokrajhar, Rahendra Nath Brahma received the Pratima Barua Pandey Award on Wednesday.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organized a special ceremony near the life-sized statue of Pratima Barua Pandey in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

The event was attended by AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Sankarjyoti Barua, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and other members of the student’s body.