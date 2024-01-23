RaGa resumes yatra in Guwahati; police urge public to avoid Khanapara-Jalukbari stretch

85 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jan 23: Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi led-‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Guwahati, the city traffic police advised the general public to avoid the stretch from Khanapara to Jalukbari Rotary on Tuesday.

The Guwahati Police stated that there are chances of traffic congestion on National Highway No. 27 as the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will resume the yatra in the city through Jorabat-Khanapara-Basistha Chariali-Lokhra-Garchuk-Jalukbari.

The Guwahati Traffic Police advised to the general public to avoid the stretch from Khanapara to Jalukbari Rotary on NH-27 on January 23 from 9 am to 4 pm. Commuters are suggested to commute via GS Road.

