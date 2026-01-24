PWD floats tender for toll on Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge, heavy vehicles to pay

Guwahati, Jan 24: A toll gate will be set up in the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge – scheduled to be inaugurated next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – to ‘regulate’ vehicles.

A notice inviting tender for construction of the toll gate was published by the PWD on Friday.

The cost of setting up the toll plaza has been estimated at Rs 6.11 crore, and will be done through the State’s Own Prioriry Development Fund.

The time for completion of the plaza has been fixed at three months.

The plan was not part of the original project, and it is said to be the first toll plaza to have been set up by the State PWD. However, PWD officials said the Chief Minister is of the view that heavy vehicles needs to be restricted on the bridge.

“Small vehicles will not pay toll. It will only be for heavy vehicles. Trucks will pay a heavy toll fee. This measure will prevent trucks from entering the city and encourage them to take the highway route during night hours,” a PWD official claimed.

The mode of operation of the toll plaza is yet to be finalized. The project cost of the bridge was revised in February 2025, rising by Rs 422 crore, from an initial outlay of Rs 2,608 crore to Rs 3,030 crore.

The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.

The extra-dosed PSC (pre-stressed concrete) bridge will be the first-of-its-kind in the Northeast and is being funded by the New Development Bank (NDB), which is covering 80 per cent of the total cost, with the remaining amount financed by the Government of Assam.

SP Singla Constructions Private Ltd. is executing the project.

While the length of the six-lane project is 8.4 km with approach roads on both sides of the Brahmaputra, the length of the actual bridge over the river will be 1.24 km.