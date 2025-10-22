PWD clarifies no trees cut in Dighalipukhuri, says all 77 successfully transplanted

Guwahati, Oct 22: The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a clarification regarding ongoing public discussions and allegations of large-scale tree cutting at Dighalipukhuri for the proposed flyover construction, asserting that not a single tree has been felled and that all 77 affected trees were carefully transplanted to nearby locations.

According to PWD officials, the transplantation was carried out as part of the Maharaj Prithu flyover project. The work was executed by a Delhi-based company with experience in large-scale tree relocation.

“From Guwahati Club to Rabindra Bhawan, a total of 77 trees were impacted due to the project. We did not cut any of them. All were successfully transplanted with 34 at the Handloom Textiles premises and 43 at Lachit Ghat,” said Bhaskar Bhagawati, Executive Engineer, PWD.

Bhagawati further emphasized that the transplantation drive has been fully successful, adding that every single tree has survived.

“The trees have a girth ranging from 100 millimetres to 2.5 metres. We are particularly happy that even the largest trees have survived after transplantation. During the dry season, leaves may appear withered, but the trees are alive and will sprout new foliage soon,” he explained.

The official added that the department takes serious exception to misinformation being circulated about tree cutting in the Dighalipukhuri area.

“It feels disheartening when false information is spread. We have worked hard to ensure 100 percent survival of the transplanted trees,” Bhagawati said.

A PWD official involved in the project elaborated that both smaller and larger trees were moved gradually, depending on their size and root stability.

“We began with smaller trees and then moved the larger ones. Our teams were careful to ensure root protection and soil retention. There’s one large eucalyptus tree we’re still working to save, and we’re hopeful it will survive,” the official said.

The transplanted species include Sesame, Erica, and Krishnasura, among the trees that once lined the Dighalipukhuri stretch.

The department said the project was designed with environmental preservation in mind, ensuring infrastructure growth without ecological loss.

“We wanted to make sure development doesn’t come at the cost of greenery. Our aim has always been to build responsibly,” Bhagawati added.

Officials assured that the transplanted trees are being monitored regularly to ensure their continued survival.