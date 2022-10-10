Purabi Dairy wins NCDFI award

Guwahati, Oct 10: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah presented the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI) award to Assam's largest dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, as the second best-performing dairy cooperative in institutional sales at the Eastern and North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave 2022 in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim.

The 'Eastern and North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave 2022' held at Gangtok on October 7 was inaugurated by Union minister Amit Shah. The conclave was organised by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI) in association with Sikkim Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd and in support of the Sikkim government.

NCDFI chairman Mangal Jit Rai highlighted the intervention of the Government of Sikkim to support the cooperative dairy, specially for the introduction of special milk incentives to the milk producers of Sikkim, which has helped Sikkim get into a high growth trajectory and NCDFI is looking forward to a brighter cooperative dairy movement across East and Northeast of India.

The Sikkim Milk Union won the first position, Purabi Dairy (West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd.) won the second position while Mother Dairy Kolkata won the third position. Sudha (Bihar), Medha (Jharkhand), Omfed (Odisha), Bhagiradhi (West Bengal) and Dimul (Nagaland) were given active participation awards on the occasion.

WAMUL chairman Meenesh Shah and their managing director SB Bose received the award from Amit Shah.