Pune man killed inside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 6: A sensational murder unfolded at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati after a youth from Maharashtra’s Pune was killed.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Suresh, hailing from Pune. His body was found inside the hotel room of the five-star hotel.

Meanwhile, two people have been charged with the murder of the youth who were nabbed from Azara while they were trying to flee. The accused have been identified as Vikas Kumar Shaw and Anjali Shaw, both residents of Kolkata.

It has come to the fore that the deceased was the former lover of Anjali, who was accused of killing him along with the man.