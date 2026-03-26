Pulse of the Polls | Development claims clash with ground realities in Jalukbari

Guwahati, Mar 26: As the Assam Assembly elections draw closer, Jalukbari, one of the most high-profile constituencies represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has come under sharp public scrutiny.

In the fourth part of The Assam Tribune’s constituency watch, voices from across the constituency reveal a complex mix of dissatisfaction, lingering civic issues, and competing political narratives.

Residents from Pandu, Garigaon, and adjoining localities pointed to persistent infrastructural gaps despite being represented by the state’s top political leader.

Civic issues: Drainage, flooding & price rise

For many, the concern lies in what they describe as uneven development. While certain areas show visible progress, others continue to struggle with basic civic issues.

Rashmi Das captured this sentiment, saying, “Many roads remain in poor condition, and the development people expected has not fully materialised. Basic issues like drainage and water supply in areas like Pandu are still not functioning properly.”

She added that rising prices and eviction fears have further compounded daily challenges.

The issue of price rise repeatedly surfaced in conversations, often linked with dissatisfaction over local infrastructure.

In Pandu, the drainage problem continues to affect residents.

Shikha Devi said, “Price rise has made it very difficult for ordinary people to manage. Along with that, problems like drainage still remain. Many feel they have not received real benefits.”

In Garigaon and nearby areas, artificial flooding has become a recurring problem, turning even moderate rainfall into a major disruption.

Anju Begum noted, “Due to the drainage issue, artificial flooding happens frequently, especially in the northern areas. It creates serious difficulties for residents.”

Akbar Ali from bidyanagar echoed this, adding, “Even light rain leads to waterlogging. There are also major drinking water issues. Many of the expected improvements have not reached us.”









Residents of Jalukbari share their concerns over flooding, rising prices, and civic issues ahead of the Assam Assembly elections





Eviction fears & infrastructure gaps

Housing insecurity is another pressing concern, particularly for those living near railway land.

Bhaskar Das explained, “People are living in constant fear of eviction. Notices come frequently, but there is no permanent solution. There should have been proper rehabilitation by now.”

Urban congestion presents another layer of complexity in Jalukbari. The informal market under the flyover reflects both livelihood needs and planning challenges.

A local vendor said, “There are difficulties, but we don’t have any alternative place to run our businesses. If proper facilities are provided, it will benefit everyone.”

However, for commuters, the situation has become increasingly difficult.

Rumi Kakoti observed, “The area becomes extremely crowded, making it hard to move even during the day.”

Dulal Deka added, “Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, but they are occupied by vendors and parked vehicles. Jalukbari needs a proper market space.”

Concerns have also been raised about conditions at the Jalukbari bus stand.

Utpal Dey remarked, “The situation has deteriorated, and the area feels unpleasant. It has developed a negative reputation, and many people avoid passing through it.”

A driver, speaking informally, acknowledged that such issues continue to persist despite being widely noticed.









Public spaces in Jalukbari reflect typical civic and infrastructure conditions

Competing narratives shape poll battle

As these local issues come to the fore, political narratives have sharpened.

Congress candidate Bidisha Neog said, “The concerns of Jalukbari reflect larger issues across Assam. People are frustrated, and the constituency is not what it once was. If given the chance, we will work to address these problems more effectively.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Ajay Chakraborty defended the government’s record, stating, “Jalukbari has seen significant development and roads, street lighting, and drinking water have improved. Welfare schemes like Orunodoi and others have directly benefited people.”

As campaigning intensifies, Jalukbari presents a nuanced electoral landscape where visible development projects coexist with everyday civic challenges and rising public expectations.

Whether these concerns translate into a shift in voter sentiment or reaffirm the incumbent’s position remains to be seen on polling day.