Public pressure moves CM to act on Dirgheswari Devalaya landfill row

Amingaon, Dec. 18: Following the widespread resentment among the public over the landfill site near Shri Shri Dirgheswari Devalaya, an archaeological site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the North Guwahati Municipal Board (NGMB) to look for an alternative location.

The members of the NGMB were instructed on the matter by the Chief Minister during a recent meeting in Dispur.

Official sources told the press and media outlets, “We have been asked to look for an alternative site as there have been complaints against the existing site.”

The Board members met the Chief Minister after several discussions with the temple committee for a consensus over the issue; which, however, failed to yield any result. Meanwhile, proper collection of waste has been adversely affected due to the halt of the project.

"We are facing inconveniences as the garbage collection has been affected posing a serious threat to the public health," sources said.

It is also alleged that following the halt of the project, door-to-door collection of waste has been hampered. The uncollected garbage may clog the drains of the area, which may trigger artificial flood.

The construction of the material recovery facility of the NGMB, funded by the Swachh Bharat Mission under the Solid Waste Management Programme, has come to an abrupt halt since August 19, 2024, following the opposition of Shri Shri Dirgheswari Devalaya Parisalana Samitte and local people. They fear that the site being near the temple will pollute the environment.

