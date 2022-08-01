Public flog man in Guwahati's Basistha after being alleged of stealing a SUV

Guwahati, Aug 1: A notorious car thief identified as Mintu Bora has been caught by the public in Bashishtha, Guwahati today.

The locals alleged that Bora has been accused of stealing a Scorpio vehicle from Bakrapara six months ago. The local people caught hold of Bora and thrashed him on camera.

As per sources, Bora also used a fake identity card of a private TV channel.

Apart from admitting about the possession of a fake identity card, Bora confessed that he used to steal cars with the help of two other people namely, Dipankar Koch and Keshav Gayan.