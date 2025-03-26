Public demand grows for train stoppage at Changsari to aid AIIMS Guwahati patients

Baihata Chariali, March 26: With the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, becoming functional, there is a growing demand from the public for a one-minute stoppage of key trains at the Changsari Railway Station.

This demand aims to secure a crucial convenience for patients travelling from distant districts to access the healthcare facilities at AIIMS, Guwahati, as well as for students attending the numerous educational institutions located in the Changsari area.

Conscious residents and commuters have highlighted the difficulties faced by patients, many of whom are elderly or unwell, in travelling further from Guwahati to reach Changsari. They argue that a brief halt at Changsari for passenger trains, intercity express, and the Guwahati-Dekargaon train will significantly ease their journey and reduce travel time and associated costs.

The Changsari area is rapidly emerging as an educational hub, housing prominent institutions such as the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, and a number of schools and colleges along with a number of private companies.

Students travelling daily to these institutions will also benefit from the proposed railway stoppage, providing a more direct and affordable mode of transport.

"Many patients from places like Sonitpur, Nalbari, Barpeta, Balipara, Tezpur, and even more distant districts are now coming to AIIMS, Guwahati," said a local resident.

"Reaching Changsari from Guwahati after getting off the train or bus adds unnecessary travel and hardship, especially for those who are already suffering from health issues. A simple one-minute stop here would make a world of difference," he said.

A number of patients and their attendants echoed this sentiment, emphasising the financial and time-saving advantages of a train stoppage at Changsari. "Currently, we have to rely on buses or shared vehicles from Guwahati, which can be expensive and time-consuming, especially during peak hours," said Nurul Hassan, who came to AIIMS, Guwahati, for the treatment of his daughter.

"If these trains stop at Changsari, it would be a much more convenient and economical option for us."

Members of the public are now urging upon the railway authority to consider their plea favourably, emphasising the significant positive impact a one-minute stoppage will have on a large number of people, including patients seeking vital medical care and students pursuing their education.

They believe that this small change in the train schedule will greatly enhance connectivity and accessibility to the growing healthcare and educational infrastructure in the Changsari region.