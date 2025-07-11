Provincialised tutors stage protest in Guwahati demanding pay hike & regularisation

Guwahati, July 11: Demanding an urgent resolution to their long-pending grievances, the All Assam Provincialized Middle English and Lower Primary (Tutor) Association staged a massive protest at Silsako in Guwahati on Friday.

Hundreds of protesting teachers gathered with placards, flags, and banners, chanting slogans such as ‘No justice No rest’ echoed through the air.

The protest was organised to highlight the unresolved issues of tutors who were provincialised through the government's initiative on February 5, 2021.

Key Demands of the Teachers:

1. Upgrade of provincialised tutors to full-fledged teachers:

Tutors who were provincialised should be officially designated as regular teachers.

2. Regular pay scale instead of stipend-based salary:

Replace the current limited honorarium system with a structured government pay scale.

3. Gratuity and pension provisions:

As per the announcement made by the then Education Minister (now Chief Minister), a gratuity amount of ₹10 lakh should be paid to families of deceased or retired tutors. Additionally, serving tutors should be brought under the government pension scheme.

4. DL.Ed training support for non-trained tutors:

Tutors who are yet to acquire professional training should be provided with necessary support and opportunities to complete the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

The protesting teachers stressed that these demands are not only fair but essential to ensure dignity, job security, and professional recognition for thousands of tutors across the state.

“On February 2021, we received the appointment at Sarusajai Stadium as tutors. The then education Minister now the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised us permanent teaching positions, which is why accepted it. But it has been four years now and the Chief Minister still hasn't resolved our issue,’ said one protester.

The protestor stressed that in the same school some teachers receives Rs 70,000 to 80,000 rupees while they only receives Rs. 10,000-12,000.

“With such little amount of money how are we supposed to survive? How will we feed our children? We want the chief minister to meet us and provide a concrete solution. If no solution is provided our protest will continue,” said the protester.