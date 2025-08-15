Protesting Jyotikendra teachers in Chachal face police blockade on Independence Day

Guwahati, Aug 15: The protests by Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Santha teachers took a tense turn when police blocked their march from the dharna site to Khanapara, where they intended to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On an indefinite strike since July 23 demanding job regularisation, the teachers alleged they were manhandled by police and denied the chance to present their grievances to the Chief Minister

Three protesters sustained injuries and were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

“We have been on an indefinite strike since July 23. The government promised regularisation of our jobs, but nothing has happened. We have met the Education Minister almost seventy times - and each time, the matter was pushed to the Chief Minister. Yesterday in Nalbari, the CM again gave verbal assurances, but there is nothing concrete in writing. We should be in schools teaching, but instead, we are here, with no water or electricity, protesting in difficult conditions", Rejaul Islam, secretary of the Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Santha, said.

Islam added that teachers from across Assam had joined the protest, and the state committee was united in pressing their demands.

“If the Chief Minister cannot meet us, he should send an authorised official,” he said.

Despite the disruption, protesters said they had marked Independence Day with a flag hoisting before attempting their march. Authorities have called for dialogue but have not announced any formal talks as yet.