Prosecution will secure conviction in Zubeen Garg case, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 13: Claiming that the charges against the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case have been “established” by documents collected within Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that legal experts have opined that the prosecution will be able to get conviction during the trial.

“Although we have taken documents from Singapore, we have proved the case (against the accused) with our independent documents. Even if court says that Singapore documents are not admissible, we have filed the chargesheet in such a way that the documents collected in Assam are sufficient to prove the charges against the accused,” the CM said.

He stated that the “motive and criminal conspiracy have been clearly tracked, and the chargesheet has been examined by the Advocate General and the Director of Prosecution.

They are convinced that this is a case where conviction is possible, Sarma said.

“Rather, they are sure that prosecution will be able to get conviction,” the CM said.

He said the government’s next step will be to request the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court to expedite the trial. The government will also appoint a special public prosecutor once the case is committed to a sessions judge and cognizance is taken.

“We all have respect for judiciary, we know about their independence, we know about their impartiality, and we know the judiciary always gives a victim justice and ensures fair play. It is now over to the court and definitely court will give us justice,” he added.