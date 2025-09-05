Prohibitory orders imposed around Raj Bhawan in Guwahati for two months

Guwahati, September 5: The Central Guwahati Police District imposed strict prohibitory measures within a five-kilo meter radius of Raj Bhawan, citing security and safety concerns.

The order, issued on Wednesday by Amitabh Basumatary, Assam Police Service (APS), Deputy Commisioner of Police, Guwahati will remain in effect for the next two months.

To prevent any breach of security and disturbance of public peace, the directive prohibits all forms of public gatherings, protests, and demonstrations in the high-security zone that houses the official residence of the Governor of Assam.

According to the issued directive, “Use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers, or any noise-producing instruments” has also been strictly restricted. Unauthorized vehicular movement or individuals loitering near the premises without authorized permit will be punishable.

Additionally, any construction or any activity that may disrupt security or stability has also been prohibited.

“Raj Bhawan is the official residence of the Honorable Governor of Assam, a location of utmost importance requiring heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the functioning of essential government duties”, the notification stated.

Violators of the prohibitory order will be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. However, any person aggreived by the directive may approach the the court for modification or cancellation.

The order has been circulated among district authorities and police officials immediate enforcement and will remain valid until November 2025.