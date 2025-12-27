Prohibitory order under BNSS 163 bars picnics after 5 pm in Kamrup

Amingaon, Dec 27: In view of the onset of the winter season and the upcoming festive period of New Year and Magh Bihu, the Kamrup district administration, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order, public tranquillity and environmental safety at picnic spots and tourist destinations across the district.

The order has been promulgated considering the likelihood of large gatherings at picnic spots and river ghats, and reports of activities causing public nuisance, environmental damage and disturbance to peace.

As per the order, the following activities have been prohibited in the entire Kamrup district with immediate effect:

• Gathering of people for picnic or feast purposes at picnic places after 5 pm.

• Use or dumping of non-biodegradable plastic and plastic products in and around picnic spots and river ghats.

• Use of high-volume loudspeakers, DJs, PA systems, music systems and other noise-generating devices.

• Selling, buying and consumption of alcohol in and around picnic spots and river ghats.

• Littering and open defecation in and around picnic spots and river ghats.

The prohibitory order has been issued to prevent reckless behaviour, traffic violations, environmental degradation, and threats to aquatic life and forest areas, while ensuring the safety of life and property.

Violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of BNSS and other relevant provisions of law. The Superintendent of Police, Kamrup has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

The order shall remain in force until further notice.