Prof. Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT Guwahati Director

Guwahati, May 15: Prof. Devendra Jalihal today assumed the position of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, succeeding Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT Guwahati since November 2023. Prior to his new role, Prof. Jalihal served as a distinguished professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Expressing his gratitude and honour upon assuming the esteemed position, Prof. Devendra Jalihal remarked, “IIT Guwahati is a prestigious institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF Rankings and holds a high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings. Situated in one of the most biodiverse and economically dynamic locations of the country, this region has experienced rapid infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and industrial growth.”

Prof. Jalihal brings with him a wealth of academic and research experience. He earned his B.Tech. (Hons) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983 and completed his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University, Durham, USA, in 1992. After joining the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras in 1994, he served as the Head of the Department (HoD) from 2016 to 2019. Prior to his appointment at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Jalihal chaired the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras, overseeing all educational outreach activities of the institute.

Prof. Jalihal's research interests span digital signal processing, wireless communication, real-time voice and video communication, and societal applications of wireless technologies. He has contributed significantly to various projects, including low bit-rate video conferencing, tactical communication systems, disaster management communication systems, and satellite communication networks. He also collaborates with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on strategic communication challenges.