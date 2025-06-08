Probe on after suspected cow meat remains found dumped near Cotton University

Guwahati, June 8: Tension prevailed in the Cotton University area on Sunday following the discovery of suspected cow meat remains near Cotton Hostel Road on June 7.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants allegedly dumped leftover beef near the premises late at night.

The presence of banned cow meat in the vicinity of a prestigious educational institution like Cotton University has shocked residents and sparked outrage.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, an official from Panbazar Police Station confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the incident occurred yesterday, and the situation remained tense until late at night. Protests are ongoing outside the university, and we are actively investigating the matter,” the official said.

The incident has raised serious concerns about possible attempts to disrupt the academic environment and provoke communal sentiments in the area.

That the act took place on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha has added to the controversy, with many alleging it was a “deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony.”

“As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, cow meat or its remains cannot be sold or brought within five kilometres of areas inhabited by Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities. This act is a clear violation of that provision. We are deeply hurt and demand strict action from the authorities, as well as an apology from those responsible,” said a Cotton University student while speaking to the press.

Authorities are now probing critical aspects of the case, including the origin of the banned meat and the identities of those involved in dumping it near the university.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.