Private resort razed in Sonapur amid forest & encroachment row

Jorabat, Aug 3: A private resort under construction on alleged forest land on the city outskirts in Sonapur area was demolished today during an eviction drive carried out by the Forest Department in coordination with the Co-District administration.

The drive took place in Upper Tepesia under Panbari Mouza, falling within the Sonapur Revenue Circle, where forest officials claimed that over 21 bighas of land in the Moragdola Reserve Forest has been illegally encroached upon for developing a high-end resort.

According to the Forest Department, the construction was spearheaded by one Arup Kumar Das, who allegedly began building the resort over the past year, within a protected forest zone. Several under-construction structures were brought down by bulldozers in the presence of a large contingent of forest personnel, police, and administrative officials.

Officials said the construction violated forest conservation laws and constituted unauthorised use of protected land. "This is a clear case of encroachment into notified reserve forest area. No private entity is permitted to carry out such activities with in a designated forest zone," a forest official said.

However, Arup Kumar Das contested the allegations, claiming that the land is not forest property but legally owned periodic lease (myadi) land in this NC village. He presented documents purportedly dating back to 1957, when the land was first allotted to his family, and a patta from 1985 referencing Dag No. 120.

Despite presenting the documents on site and repeatedly requesting that the eviction be halted, Das's appeals were dismissed by officials. "We are indigenous people. I humbly request the authorities to verify our land records before demolishing our property. If I am wrong, punish me legally. But don't destroy our livelihood without a fair hearing," Das told the eviction team.

The Forest Department, however, stood by its action, maintaining that the land is officially recorded as part of the Moragdola Reserve Forest, and any construction on such land, regardless of ownership claims, is illegal.

It may be noted that in June 2024, forest officials from the Marakdola Forest Beat, in coordination with the Sonapur Forest Range, had reclaimed around 65 bighas of encroached land in the same area - land that was also claimed by private individuals holding documents. The recurrence of such cases has raised serious questions among concerned citizens about how forest land repeatedly falls under alleged private ownership, and what unseen forces might be enabling such encorachments.