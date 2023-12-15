Prisoner escapes police custody in Guwahati while handcuffed

Guwahati, Dec 15: In a bizarre turn of events, an accused allegedly managed to escape from the Hatigaon Police station under the guise of needing to use the bathroom. The incident unfolded during the wee hours, catching authorities off guard and prompting a swift manhunt to track down the fleeing accused.

If sources are to be believed, the accused person sought permission to relieve himself. However, instead of returning promptly, he took advantage of the situation and escaped from custody. The identity of the person is not known yet.

As news of the incident spread, the Hatigaon Police Station has initiated a comprehensive manhunt to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoner swiftly.

Meanwhile, local people in the vicinity confirmed that the incident created commotion in the area and the police were on the lookout for the accused person who was handcuffed.