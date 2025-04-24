Principal of Arya Vidyapeeth HS & MP school suspended over alleged question paper leak

Guwahati, April 24: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has placed Md Samsuddin Ahmed, principal of Arya Vidyapeeth HS & MP School, Kamrup (Metro), under immediate suspension following allegations of question paper leakage during the HS First Year Examination 2025.

According to an official order issued by the Directorate, a report from the secretary of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, confirmed the leakage of the Mathematics question paper from the school, which was serving as an examination centre.

Md Samsuddin Ahmed, who was also the centre in-charge for the exams, was issued a show-cause notice earlier this month. However, his written explanation, submitted on April 11, was deemed unsatisfactory by the department.

"In view of the seriousness of the issue and the inadequate response from the centre in-charge, departmental proceedings have been initiated, and the principal has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964," the order stated.

During the suspension period, Ahmed will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per government norms, and he is restricted from leaving the headquarters without prior approval.

Further, the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) has been authorized to take over as principal in-charge of Arya Vidyapeeth HS & MP School and will also handle all financial responsibilities related to the staff of the institution.