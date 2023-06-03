85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Prime accused of Lalung Gaon murder case arrested in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Prime accused of Lalung Gaon murder case arrested in Guwahati
Guwahati, Jun 3: Following the Lalungaon murder incident the prime accused of the horrific murder incident was arrested on Friday fromGuwahati Lalmati area.

It may be mentioned that the accused identified as Somen Goswami husband of the deceased (Basanti Goswami) who allegedly killed his wife was absconding with his son after commiting the crime.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a trunk by Garchuk police on June 1.

Meanwhile a case has been registered against the accused husband at Garchuk Police Station and further interrogation is on.

The Assam Tribune


