Prime accused of Lalung Gaon murder case arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 3: Following the Lalungaon murder incident the prime accused of the horrific murder incident was arrested on Friday fromGuwahati Lalmati area.

It may be mentioned that the accused identified as Somen Goswami husband of the deceased (Basanti Goswami) who allegedly killed his wife was absconding with his son after commiting the crime.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a trunk by Garchuk police on June 1.

Meanwhile a case has been registered against the accused husband at Garchuk Police Station and further interrogation is on.