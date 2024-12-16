Prime Accused in Boragaon Gang Rape Case Arrested

Guwahati, Dec 16: In a significant development in the Boragaon gang rape case, Gorchuk police arrested Krishna Barman, one of the prime accused, from Golokganj in Dhubri district on Sunday. Krishna, a daily wager and resident of West Boragaon, was presented in court, which granted police custody for three days for further investigation.

This arrest marks a key step in the ongoing probe into the heinous crime that has shocked the state. With Krishna's apprehension, the total number of arrests in connection with the case has risen to nine. According to police sources, several suspects were identified based on preliminary investigations, and operations are underway to trace and apprehend any remaining culprits.

The incident, which involved the brutal sexual assault of a woman in Boragaon, has sparked outrage among locals and drawn widespread condemnation. Police have intensified their investigation, with special teams working to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events leading to the crime. The authorities have also urged citizens to come forward with any information that may assist in the case.



