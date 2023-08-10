Prime accused arrested in kidnap, murder case of student in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 10: Guwahati Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused who kidnapped and murdered a 10th standard student in the city.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek Baruah who used to run a street-side shop in Hatigaon locality in the city.

It may be mentioned that the accused kidnapped the student on August 8 who took him on the outskirts of Guwahati in Bonda locality.

As per sources, both the accused and the student had known each other for a long time.

After kidnapping the victim, Abhishek demanded an amount of Rs. 7 lakh from the victim’s parents for the his release.

However, on Wednesday night, the body of the victim was recovered from Bonda locality in Guwahati.

Following the recovery of the dead body in semi-naked state police arrested the accused on the same night.

Further investigation is underway.