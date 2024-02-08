Prime accused arrested, 7 detained in Guwahati youth death

Guwahati, Feb 8: Initiating the investigation into the death of the youth killed by a mob in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area, the Dispur Police arrested the prime accused and detained seven others for questioning into the case on Thursday.

According to sources, the prime accused, identified as Sanjib Barman, was nabbed from Nalbari district after examining the CCTV footage gathered from the area where the incident took place.



Of the seven detained, four accused have been identified as Bipul Das, Gautam Basumatary, Pranjal Barman and Jitu.



It is further learned that one more accused is absconding and police are continuing their efforts to nab all the culprits.



It may be mentioned that the victim, identified as Ikram Hussain, was brutally attacked by a group of miscreants in Ganeshguri locality.



The incident occurred on Monday after the miscreants attacked the victim over a minor scuffle, following which he sustained grievous head injuries.



The victim was immediately rushed to the Dispur Polyclinic and Nursing Home; however, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.



The family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, based on which the police swiftly responded and nabbed the culprits.

