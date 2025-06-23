Priced out of their own stories? Assam’s cinema revival hits cost roadblock

The recent success of films like Bhaimon Da and Bidurbhai has brought fresh hope to the Assamese film industry. After many years, audiences are finally returning to theatres to watch regional films. Yet, as Jollywood seeks to script a robust comeback, a quiet crisis looms — one not on the screens, but at the ticket counters.

While stories rooted in local culture are finally drawing crowds, the rising cost of movie-going threatens to shut out the very audience these films are meant for. For countless families across Assam, a trip to the cinema is no longer a simple weekend plan — it's an economic dilemma.

Animesh Kalita, a resident of Jalukbari, recounted a recent visit to a multiplex near his home. “I wanted to watch Bhaimon Da with my family of five, but tickets at INOX cost me Rs 1,500. That’s a big ask for a middle-class family. Of course, there’s Pragjyotish Cinema Hall in Maligaon, but it's in a deplorable state,” he said.

Multiplexes like INOX and Grand Cines have become default destinations, but for many, they are financially inaccessible. The older, more affordable theatres that once served as cultural hubs are either neglected or shuttered.













A file image of a multiplex in Guwahati (Photo: @sri50/ X)

Navadeep Barman, a resident of Maligaon, shares the same concern. “Earlier, we used to go to Pragjyotish Cinema Hall. Now, we have no choice but to head to costlier venues. I live in a joint family, and whenever a good Assamese film releases, we make it a point to watch it together. But it’s not easy — Rs 2,000 for a single screening is just too much,” he said.

The frustration is compounded by the near-absence of Assamese cinema on major OTT platforms. “If we miss the theatre release, there's no second chance. Unlike Bollywood or Hollywood films, Assamese movies rarely show up on Netflix or Prime,” Barman added.

This affordability gap not only risks alienating core audiences but also threatens the sustainability of the industry’s momentum. While filmmakers battle creative odds to revive regional storytelling, they now face an equally critical challenge - making sure their stories can be seen.

The theatre conundrum

Sasanka Sameer, director of Bhaimon Da, highlighted the dual challenges facing Assamese cinema - limited theatre infrastructure and high ticket prices. “There are fewer than 70 cinema halls across Assam,” he said, pointing out that residents of places like Bokakhat often have to travel to other districts to watch a film — incurring both time and travel costs. He attributed the high ticket prices to the lack of competition among the few existing theatres.

“With fewer cinema halls, there’s less competition, which drives up prices. To address this and support Assamese cinema, the state government should either build more single-screen theatres like Aideo or introduce ticket price caps for regional films screened in private multiplexes,” Sasanka said.

Dhanjit Das, director of Case tu Nagen, believes lower ticket prices for Assamese films can result in houseful shows. He cited the example of his own film's success in Tangla, where ticket prices ranged from Rs 70 to Rs 200 and the film ran for two weeks.

“Some people have opened cinema halls purely to support Assamese movies, because there's an emotional connection. But over time, they’re forced to screen Bollywood films to stay afloat. The government must introduce a policy that supports indigenous entrepreneurs and helps build a self-sustaining ecosystem of regional movie halls. There’s a growing need for more single-screen cinemas,” Das noted.









A file image of a multiplex in Guwahati (Photo: @guwahaticity/ X)





Chinmoy Sarma, owner of the Arunradha Cinema Complex, defended the current pricing model, stating that their lowest ticket price is Rs 150 (including 18% GST), and comes with quality facilities like Dolby sound and pushback seats.

“We charge Rs 150, GST included, for the lowest-tier ticket,” Sarma said. “With this, we offer Dolby sound, pushback seating, and other amenities. There are many halls — it’s up to the people to choose where they want to watch movies.”

Government initiatives & future prospects

Simanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation, outlined the state government’s efforts to strengthen the Assamese film ecosystem. He said a new scheme has been launched to subsidise, renovate, and revive cinema halls across the state — including those that had previously shut down — in order to expand the market for regional films.

“The government has already initiated several processes and schemes,” Shekhar said, adding, “The goal is to renovate existing exhibitors and build new cinema halls to create a larger marketplace for Assamese movies.”

Currently, Assam has around 130 screens, and Assamese filmmakers also have access to additional screens in metro cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to cater to the diaspora.

Speaking about the much-anticipated Assamese OTT platform, Shekhar confirmed that it is underway. “The Chief Minister has already announced that an OTT platform for Assamese content is in progress. It is expected to launch within two to three months.”

On the question of regulating ticket prices in private theatres, Shekhar clarified the limitations of government intervention. “As long as the cinema hall is a private entity, the government cannot fix ticket prices — cinema is not classified under essential services. But recognising that people deserve access to quality entertainment, the government is building its own theatres. The first of these, Aideo Cinema Hall, offers multiplex-level facilities at just Rs 150.”