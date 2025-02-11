Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon 2025 sets new milestones with unprecedented participation and enthusiasm!

Guwahati, 9th February 2025 – The second edition of the Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon 2025 was nothing short of a spectacular celebration of fitness, community, and city pride. With thousands of runners hitting the streets of Guwahati, the event cemented its place as Northeast India’s biggest running event. Fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and everyday heroes united by a shared goal gathered to run for health, unity, and the pride of their city. An initiative by Paper Mache, this year’s Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon saw an overwhelming response, setting new participation and enthusiasm benchmarks.

The event featured four categories to ensure inclusivity for all fitness levels: the Joy Walk (5KM) for families and beginners, the City Run (10KM) for casual and amateur runners, the Half Marathon (21.1KM) for those seeking a test of endurance, and the Full Marathon (42.2KM), the ultimate challenge for professional athletes. The excitement began at dawn at the iconic Sarusajai Sports Complex, which buzzed with energy as runners, spectators, and supporters created an electrifying atmosphere. Throughout the marathon, hydration stations, live music, and cheering crowds along the route ensured an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. The event was hosted by the rising Assamese musician Arghadeep Barua, who added to the high-energy vibe of the day.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, several distinguished guests flagged off different categories of the marathon. Rajnish Goswami, Assam's First IronMan, flagged off the Full Marathon, while Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa flagged off the Half Marathon. Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, flagged off the 10KM Run, and DGP Harmeet Singh flagged off the 5KM Race. The event was also supported by the Assam Police, with key officials including Commissioner of Police Mr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, and DCP Traffic Mr. Jayanta Sarathi Bora playing a crucial role in ensuring smooth execution and safety for all participants.

The event's success was made possible through strong partnerships that played a key role in supporting the marathon. The running community of the region also came out in high numbers to cheer for this initiative, which is well on its way to becoming the most awaited fitness event of every year. The energy was high, the people were active, and the ambience was electric, making the marathon an unforgettable celebration.

Participants were left inspired by the day’s triumphs, with many expressing their excitement to return next year. As one participant put it, “The energy of the event was amazing! Running alongside so many passionate individuals was truly motivating. I can’t wait to return next year.”

“We are overwhelmed with the positive response we have received throughout the day and are truly grateful for all the support extended to us by the state’s administration in putting together a well-managed and organized full marathon!” – Parnai Das from Team Paper Mache was quoted saying.

The overwhelming enthusiasm has left both participants and organizers excited for an even bigger and better Guwahati Marathon in 2026. With growing community engagement and support, this event is on its way to becoming a flagship fitness movement in Northeast India.

Provisional Winners: Anita Das secured the 1st position in the Female Full Marathon, followed by Rekhamoni Saikia in 2nd place and Sima Nayek in 3rd. In the Male Full Marathon category, Rupon Debnath claimed the 1st position, with Daboimiki Mulieh coming in 2nd and Lapynkhraw Thabah finishing 3rd.

A special thanks to all our sponsors: Coal India, Vantage Circle, Oil India, Indian Oil, Star Cements, NRL, ONGC, Tata Electronics, The Sentinel, Axomiya Pratidin, Radio Mirchi, Fast & Up, Hydros Water, Apollo Hospital, Gplus, Maroon Room, ATBPIndia Physio, Saahas Zero Waste.

For highlights and updates, visit www.theguwahatimarathon.com and relive the moments with #MyCityMyRun.